Fort Smith man dies after Wednesday night shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 34-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday, Nov. 10 in a Boles home, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

According to the release, Scott County Sheriff deputies responded to an armed disturbance call at 3220 Yearling Ridge Road shortly after 11 p.m.

The victim, James Simmons Jr., had been shot and was transported a Waldron hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scott County authorities have requested special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to take the lead in investigating the shooting.

State Police questioned the homeowner but no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

The release also said an investigative case file will be submitted by Arkansas State Police to the Scott County prosecuting attorney to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

