FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in an incident where he was accused of shooting at police officers while holding an infant.

Elbert Andrew Fuller, 24, was arrested in October 2022.

Investigators say that police were called to a residence in Sequoyah County, Oklahoma, after reports that Fuller had fired a pistol at a family member.

When officers from the Roland Police Department arrived at the residence, Fuller opened fire on them while holding an infant.

An indictment says that Fuller is charged with assault with intent to commit murder, child abuse, child neglect, use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

During a hearing on June 22, Fuller pleaded guilty to all seven counts of the indictment, waiving his right to a jury trial.

Fuller originally pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in December. Court documents say that there was no plea agreement involved in the change of plea.

The crimes occurred in Sequoyah County, within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Parties involved in the investigation include the Roland Police Department, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Department, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the FBI.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office at Eastern District of Oklahoma says that Judge Gerald L. Jackson accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Fuller will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals pending sentencing.