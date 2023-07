FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are asking for public help locating a 63-year-old man.

Terry Bunch was reported missing overnight from the 700 block of North 13th Street. A family member told police they are concerned for his health, according to a press release.

Terry Bunch, 63, was reported missing on July 5.

Police ask to share any information that can assist in locating him, to call 479-709-5100.