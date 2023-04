FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are wanting help locating 18-year-old Christian Lee Parker.

Parker was reported missing by his family, according to a release from FSPD.

He is 5’7″, weighs 121 pounds, has brown hair, and has brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 479-709-5100.