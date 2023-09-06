CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man accused of causing the overdose death of his nephew during a traffic stop arrest last year has been sentenced to 15 years.

David Conrad Alverson, 51, was arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 14, 2022. His nephew, Jacob Allen Jones, 26, was arrested at the same time.

After being placed in the back of a patrol car, Jones swallowed a baggie of methamphetamine that was reportedly on Alverson’s person.

Jones was booked into the Crawford County jail and died hours later. Sheriff Jim Damante said that a medical examiner confirmed that the bag Jones swallowed broke open in the man’s stomach and the cause of death was ruled as an overdose.

Alverson was charged with felony manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine and introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person. He was also charged as a habitual offender.

During a status hearing earlier today, Alverson changed his plea from not guilty to guilty and received the sentence. He was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter and 15 years for methamphetamine possession, which he will serve concurrently. He also has a 15-year suspended sentence.