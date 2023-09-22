FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Marathon returns for its 7th year on September 24 at 7 a.m.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, the race starts and ends at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith campus, and half-marathon and relays will be embedded into the full marathon route.

The release says an estimated 800 race participants will be traveling east and southeast to portions of Chaffee Crossing and Ben Geren Park before returning to the university’s campus.]

According to the release the marathon is expected to finish at 4 p.m. During that time, traffic will be affected in multiple areas throughout the city. A map of the marathon route can be found below.

More information can be found here.