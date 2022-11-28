FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.

According to a spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the decision was made by ABC Director Doralee Chandler following a hearing today.

River Valley Relief has already filed an appeal.

The ADFA says Chandler’s decision to revoke the license will go before the full ABC board. The board’s next meeting is scheduled for December 21.

With the appeal filed, the ADFA says there is a stay on the revocation that will allow River Valley Relief to continue to operate until the issue goes before the board.

On November 15, the plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.

The motion on behalf of 2600 Holdings/Southern Roots Cultivation alleges that the ADFA are failing to carry out a November 3 court order by failing to revoke the license of River Valley Relief, which was “dealing with a nonconforming application.”