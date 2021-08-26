Fort Smith may pass sewer costs on to residents

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is halfway to a deadline set by the Environmental Protection Agency to make repairs to its water systems, and there is concern the costs of those repairs will be passed on to its citizens.

Back in 2015, the EPA and Department of Justice said Fort Smith had 12 years to make mandatory repairs and updates to its water infrastructure.

City officials say they’re looking at every possible avenue to pay for the upgrades.

“The state has $1.57 billion in ARP funds and we’ve submitted projects that equal just shy of $700 million for funding,” Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken said.

While Fort Smith is unlikely to get the full $700 million requested from the state, the city does have several projects that are ready to start as soon as they are funded.