Fort Smith may pass sewer costs on to residents

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FORT SMITH SEWER PROBLEMS PKG KNWA_frame_416_1499459762789.jpg

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is halfway to a deadline set by the Environmental Protection Agency to make repairs to its water systems, and there is concern the costs of those repairs will be passed on to its citizens.

Back in 2015, the EPA and Department of Justice said Fort Smith had 12 years to make mandatory repairs and updates to its water infrastructure.

City officials say they’re looking at every possible avenue to pay for the upgrades.

“The state has $1.57 billion in ARP funds and we’ve submitted projects that equal just shy of $700 million for funding,” Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken said.

While Fort Smith is unlikely to get the full $700 million requested from the state, the city does have several projects that are ready to start as soon as they are funded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers