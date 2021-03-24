Fort Smith mayor gives dates on returning events

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People can start looking forward to the entertainment sector opening back up in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gave his annual State of the City address today.

In it, he announced several local favorites are making a return to the area. “All of our big events are on tap to come back this year and we’re very excited about that,” McGill said.

The Steel Horse Rally will return to Garrison Avenue May 7 and 8.

The Old Fort Days Rodeo is scheduled to begin May 31st, and the Peacemaker Festival will be July 30 and 31.