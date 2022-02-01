FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is honoring Black History Month.

Although the large celebrations that are typically held during the month have been pushed back to June due to COVID, there are things you can do throughout February to celebrate.

The film, “The Fabric of Fort Smith” will be shown at the Malco Theater this month, which focuses on the major roles black people have played in the history and development of the city.

Mayor George McGill says events like these show how Fort Smith embraces its diversity.

“We are a mosaic of cultures and people that has become very attractive to those that are looking for new homes or looking for a new place to start a business,” said Mayor McGill.

In honor of being the city’s first black mayor, McGill was given Coke bottles that say, “George Making History.”