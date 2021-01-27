Fort Smith Mayor honors UAFS students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – For small-town colleges, the hope is for students to better themselves through education and, in turn, improve their community.

At UAFS today, the Mayor recognized a group of students putting that hope into practice.

Students were assigned a Call to Action speech in which they had to propose an idea for improving the city.

“Even though it may sound like a grand idea to have an indoor athletic facility, basketball maybe indoor volleyball. These are the things that our young people are interested in and what they would like to see in the River Valley,” Mayor George McGill said.

Mayor McGill also announced that these students will now be “Mayor’s Ambassadors” tasked with continuing to explore ways to improve the city.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers