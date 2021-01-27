Fort Smith Mayor honors UAFS students

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – For small-town colleges, the hope is for students to better themselves through education and, in turn, improve their community.

At UAFS today, the Mayor recognized a group of students putting that hope into practice.

Students were assigned a Call to Action speech in which they had to propose an idea for improving the city.

“Even though it may sound like a grand idea to have an indoor athletic facility, basketball maybe indoor volleyball. These are the things that our young people are interested in and what they would like to see in the River Valley,” Mayor George McGill said.

Mayor McGill also announced that these students will now be “Mayor’s Ambassadors” tasked with continuing to explore ways to improve the city.