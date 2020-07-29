Fort Smith mayor issues statement after Peacemaker Festival cited for COVID-19 violation

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill issued a statement on Tuesday addressing concerns and rumors surrounding the recent Peacemaker Festival, which was cited by Alcoholic Beverage Control for COVID-19 violations over the weekend.

According to the ABC sanctions report, there were attendees in the crowd with no masks and no social distancing at the festival.

McGill said in his statement that he was not a “deciding vote” to approve the event.

“In a free and open society, it’s impossible to eliminate risks. So, when presented with an opportunity to enjoy a local music festival, a relatively small number of people, indeed far fewer than would have normally attended, made an eye-open decision to attend an event that was reviewed and vetted by the ADH (Arkansas Department of Health),” McGill wrote.

The Fort Smith mayor said the ADH and other state agencies “remained engaged during the festival” and that the on-site ABC agents “thoroughly observed and investigated the activities of organizers and attendees.”

“Ultimately, some people fell short of compliance goals and a fine is likely to be levied,” he said. “It’s my hope that the ADH continues to remain engaged in following-up on the Peacemaker event. I urge the ADH to use this experience to learn more and improve where necessary for the continued health and safety of our great state.”