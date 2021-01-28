Fort Smith Mayor McGill address community on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mayor George McGill explains the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

In a virtual town hall, Believe in Fort Smith and the River Valley Economic Development Council hosted “COVID Vaccines in the Fort”.

Mayor McGill said he wants to make sure the River Valley gets quick and free access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Matthew Hicks with the Arkansas Department of Health said the department is ready to do its part.

“To make sure we’re ready to coordinate an event once the vaccine gets put into distribution for the health department here locally to start distributing. We’re kinda ready and setting on go,” Hicks said.