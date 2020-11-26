Fort Smith mayor proclaims Isaiah Joe Day

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill proclaims November 25 as Isaiah Joe Day.

Longtime friends and community members joined Joe and Mayor McGill as he recognized the former hog today being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.

McGill emphasized Joe’s achievement in basketball.

“We as a city, and as the river valley, recognize the achievement of this young man, so it’s only fitting we give him this day,” McGill said, “It’s not often we get an NBA draft pick out of Fort Smith, Arkansas.”

Joe said he recognizes the impact Fort Smith has had on his career.

“These are my old stomping grounds. It’s been a while since I’ve been here so, to come back now, it’s a blessing. It all started here at the Stephen’s Club. I used to come here after school while my parents were at work and just hoop all the time. Just being here now brings back memories. It’s a very heartfelt moment,” Joe said.

Joe was the 49th overall NBA pick in the 2020 draft.

