FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill delivered the annual State of the City address on March 16.

McGill highlighted the city’s economic growth and infrastructure projects coming in the near future and the investments being made in the medical and business industry.

He says he’s excited to see what’s next for our area.

“If we would all pause, and take a look at what’s over the horizon, we have a wonderful future,” McGill said. “This is going to be the place to be, the western side of Arkansas. Between Bella Vista and fort smith, Arkansas is going to be the place to be.”

McGill also presented the annual Spirit of Service award on March 16 to officer Robin Gaines.

Gaines is the police officer that responded to the domestic disturbance call where a man was beating his son with a brick in October 2021.