FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill is back home after a trip to Washington D.C.

The mayor went to the capital along with members of the city’s board of directors to discuss the Foreign Military Sales mission at Ebbing Air National Guard Base.

The mayor says the trip was important for him and the board of directors because they need to maintain relationships with representatives and their staff on Capitol Hill.

“It’s real important the board of directors have a good relationship with the congressional delegation and particularly with their staff,” McGill said. “Because they are the men and women who do the day-in and day-out work. So when issues come up, we know who to call.”

The mayor also spoke to lawmakers on the city’s issues with its sewer system. He says they explored applying for grants to fund new projects.

There was also the possibility of building a new transmission line.