Fort Smith mayor urges residents make voices heard over redistricting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As state representatives and senators debate the way the new lines will be drawn on Arkansas maps, local leaders are not shy about voicing their desires.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill says he and some of his community partners have been wearing out phone lines of state officials.

“I would suggest that everyone in your cities contact your state legislators,” McGill said. “They’re going to be drawing these lines that have the biggest impact on your community or your city. We take this very seriously. Community leaders, city leaders, those that run our social services, we’ve been actively involved in communicating with our state representatives and our state senators about our wishes when it comes to redistricting.”

McGill says his community’s primary concern is remaining a part of the Interstate 540 corridor and the 3rd Congressional District in Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers