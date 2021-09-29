Fort Smith mayor urges residents make voices heard over redistricting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As state representatives and senators debate the way the new lines will be drawn on Arkansas maps, local leaders are not shy about voicing their desires.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill says he and some of his community partners have been wearing out phone lines of state officials.

“I would suggest that everyone in your cities contact your state legislators,” McGill said. “They’re going to be drawing these lines that have the biggest impact on your community or your city. We take this very seriously. Community leaders, city leaders, those that run our social services, we’ve been actively involved in communicating with our state representatives and our state senators about our wishes when it comes to redistricting.”

McGill says his community’s primary concern is remaining a part of the Interstate 540 corridor and the 3rd Congressional District in Arkansas.