FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith medical marijuana cultivator has its license renewed after it was initially revoked in 2022.

River Valley Relief LLC lost its license in November after another dispensary accused it of not carrying out a court order.

The court order was over a licensing issue regarding a non-conforming application.

The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.

The motion on behalf of 2600 Holdings/Southern Roots Cultivation alleged that the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration failed to carry out a November 3 court order by failing to revoke the license of River Valley Relief, which was “dealing with a nonconforming application.”