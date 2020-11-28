Fort Smith ministries collect Christmas donations for kids

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – You can make sure kids don’t go without during the holidays.

Together Helping Hands Ministries in Fort Smith and Kingdom Empowerment Ministries are collecting donations to give to kids on Christmas.

Items needed are new and gently used coats, blankets, and toys.

“We love to give back to the community. we know times are rough right now and we just want it to be a blessing to everyone. everyone needs to have a coat and be warm, because it’s cold outside,” said Victoria Nolan, the praise and worship leader at Kingdom Empowerment Ministries.

To donate any of the needed items, donations can be made at the center court in Central Mall and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 28.

Each person who makes a donation will receive a coupon to Dippin Dots Ice Cream in the mall.