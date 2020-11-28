Fort Smith ministries collect Christmas donations for kids

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – You can make sure kids don’t go without during the holidays.

Together Helping Hands Ministries in Fort Smith and Kingdom Empowerment Ministries are collecting donations to give to kids on Christmas.

Items needed are new and gently used coats, blankets, and toys.

“We love to give back to the community. we know times are rough right now and we just want it to be a blessing to everyone. everyone needs to have a coat and be warm, because it’s cold outside,” said Victoria Nolan, the praise and worship leader at Kingdom Empowerment Ministries.

To donate any of the needed items, donations can be made at the center court in Central Mall and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 28.

Each person who makes a donation will receive a coupon to Dippin Dots Ice Cream in the mall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers