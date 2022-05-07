FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: At 9:45 a.m. May 8, “Koa has been located safe,” according to a FSPD tweet.

A Fort Smith family woke up with a son and a car missing according to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Koa Marley Moniz, 11, was last seen on the evening of Friday, May 6 at his home.

Saturday morning, Koa’s family woke up with their gold 2007 Chevy Suburban, and Koa missing, according to the press release.

Koa Marley Moniz, 11, is missing from Fort Smith, Ark. Courtesy of FSPD.

License plate on the Suburban is 300 ZZX

Koa was wearing black Adidas sweatpants.

If you have any information that can help locate Koa, please dial 911 or call 479-709-5000.