Fort Smith mural helps bring awareness of mental health issues

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new piece of art unveiled in Fort Smith is designed to call attention to mental health issues.

The downtown artwork is a collaboration between The Unexpected and London-based artist Ben Eine, who is one of the most recognized street artists in the world.

The mural has been a work in progress all week and finishing touches were done throughout the day October 20 ahead of an unveiling event that night.

The event will include a performance by the Western Arkansas Ballet which choreographed a routine inspired by the new artwork.

“Arkansas trends higher than the national average for suicide and for mental health struggles, so we thought our platform is such a fantastic way to bring awareness to an issue that so many people struggle with,” said The Unexpected Director Claire Kolberg. “There’s also so much stigma around just even publicizing that you are struggling or that you need help.”

The Unexpected is hosting a public webinar with Eine next week. Details on the webinar will be released on the event’s social media later this week.