FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Museum of History wants people to join it for the 2021 Fort Smith Veterans Day Parade.

The parade is Saturday, November 13 at Fort Chaffee.

There will also be a veteran honors ceremony where there will be vendors and food trucks, and the opportunity for people to get their flu shot.

The parade begins at noon and will end around 1 p.m.