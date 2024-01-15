FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith native was crowned Miss America 2024 on Sunday night in Orlando.

Madison Marsh, a second lieutenant in the Air Force and 2019 Fort Smith Southside High School graduate, became the first active duty service member to win, according to the United States Air Force.

Marsh at Woods Elementary (Credit: Shari Cooper)

The 22-year-old graduated from the Air Force in 2023 with a degree in physics and is pursuing a Master’s in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, according to Fort Smith Public Schools.

After winning Miss Colorado in 2023, Marsh spoke to students at Woods Elementary, telling them to “Shoot for the Stars!”

“We are excited to see the success that Madison is experiencing. As a student, her drive and dedication were second to none and caused her to stand out in a crowd. Her resilience in bouncing back from some extremely challenging and life-changing experiences is a true testament to her character. We are so very proud of her and what she has been able to accomplish and look forward to seeing the great things that lie ahead for her,” Southside High School Principal Jeff Prewitt said about Marsh.

(Courtesy: Shari Cooper) (Courtesy: Shari Cooper)

In addition to being in the Air Force, Marsh created “Whitney’s Race” and the Whitney Marsh Foundation in 2018 after her mother died from pancreatic cancer.

FSPS says that Marsh is a certified pilot and was sixteen when she made her first solo flight.

Marsh is the fourth Arkansan to win the award and the first from Arkansas to win for another state.