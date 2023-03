FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a crash around 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at Broken Hill Drive that left one man dead.

Bill Morgan, 67 of Fort Smith, died after he drove into the oncoming traffic lane where a 2021 Chevrolet hit his 2000 Chrysler Van, according to the police report.

No other injuries were documented.