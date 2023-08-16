FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith nonprofit that works with juveniles and their families is getting a challenge grant worth $544,426.

The grant was awarded by the Windgate Foundation to Comprehensive Juvenile Services. CJS wants to use the money for a new youth shelter. The current shelter opened in 1984 in Cecil.

“Our goal for many years, now, has been to move that from its very rural location in Cecil to a donated building in Mulberry, Arkansas, and we’re going to renovate that into our shelter,” said Janice Justice, executive director of CJS.

A challenge grant means that in order to get the money the organization must match the amount with donations.

The cost of renovation is just over $2 million. CJS says it has half of that so far and asks for your help in order to get the grant and start construction.