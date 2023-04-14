FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrated some remarkable students on Friday as the chamber hosted a picnic for Fort Smith Northside seniors who are graduating with an honors diploma or as an Arkansas scholar.

Students got a break from school work with free food and games among other activities.

The chamber says it’s important to recognize these students’ hard work.

“They have worked so hard. It is not easy to have an honors diploma or to be an Arkansas scholar. So we are just excited. We always love when we get to see the students and say hi to them and talk to them.”

The Chamber of Commerce is set to host picnics for other schools in the area through the end of the month.