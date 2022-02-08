FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools is now accepting applications for students wanting to participate in the “School Choice” program.

According to a press release, School Choice is the program authorized by the Arkansas General Assembly in the Public School Choice Act of 2015, which allows parents to apply for their child’s admission to participating school districts other than the one they reside in.

The district will accept eligible students from other districts under the program during the 2022-2023 school year, the release said.

FSPS noted School Choice applications only apply to students who live outside the Fort Smith Public School District. In-district transfers are handled through attendance area exceptions. Parents can contact student services for information about attendance area exceptions.

Application forms are available at the Office of the Director of Student Services, Fort Smith Public Schools,

located at 3205 Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith, Ark when completed on or before May 1, 2022. No application will be accepted beyond this deadline.

The form is also available for download here. Parents can send it to the Office of Student Services through mail at Fort Smith Public Schools, Attention: Student Services, PO Box 1948, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72902, or email at dlayes@fortsmithschools.org.

Parents may indicate a school preference, however, FSPS says assignments will be made on the basis of space availability and program availability.

According to the release, secondary school choice students entering FSPS will be assigned to Northside High School or Southside High School. Elementary and middle school students will be assigned to schools based on capacity. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance or rejection by July 1, 2022.

Students who reside outside the state of Arkansas or who are currently expelled from school for a drug or weapon violation are not eligible for participation.