FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith is working towards becoming a more bike-friendly community.

The city has added 20 new e-bikes to its Ride for Smiles bikeshare program.

The electric bikes are powered by a pedal and an electric motor. Fort Smith’s mobility coordinator says the basic advantage of an e-bike is that every time you pedal, you get a boost from the electric motor.

“That’s really kind of been the goal is to give an affordable transportation option for people who are needing to go to the grocery store or get to work, and our focus groups have shown there are people that use them for these purposes,” said Michael Mings, mobility coordinator for the city of Fort Smith.

Ten of the e-bikes have already been introduced to the area, and ten more are on their way.