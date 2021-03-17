Fort Smith offers second vaccine doses at convention center

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021, file photo, a health worker loads syringes with the vaccine on the first day of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being made available to residents at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A second vaccine clinic was held at the convention center in Fort Smith.

The convention center saw 530 people show up Wednesday for their booster shots.

Jurena Storm with the Fort Smith Mayor’s Office says the city has made some changes since the last clinic.

“People are more at ease, and more comfortable, we’re able to accommodate them in a very good fashion,” Storm said.

Next Thursday, the city will be at the Good Samaritan Clinic to distribute the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the homeless community.