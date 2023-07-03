GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith police officer arrested for threatening to kill someone has entered a plea and has received a trial date.

Christopher George, 38, was issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant and later turned himself in to Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on June 14 after an investigation opened from terroristic threats he made.

George is facing charges of disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

The investigation was spawned after an incident on May 29 in which he threatened to kill a man he referred to as “Smitty.”

“I received a call on my personal cell phone from Chris George,” an officer wrote in a police report. “During this call George stated that he was in his ‘work car’ on his way to Greenwood. It sounded as though George was intoxicated.”

George had his duty belt and three weapons with him, including his duty pistol, a Glock 17, his backup pistol, a Glock 43, and his duty rifle, an AR-15.

Additionally, he was driving his Drug Task Force vehicle.

A police report says that George told police that he and his wife were at a Memorial Day party when an incident occurred that upset him. He said his wife’s friend mentioned a guy named “Smitty,” who had a relationship with his wife that had recently ended.

George told police he wanted to kill “Smitty” out of anger. He had told police during the incident that he wouldn’t hurt any police officer after he killed “Smitty” and would surrender peacefully.

“Immediately upon learning of the incident, George was placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. All department-issued weapons and equipment were confiscated at that time,” a release from Fort Smith police said.

George entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment last month. He has a trial scheduled for August 23.