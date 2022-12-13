LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith officer is named Officer of the Year by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Dec. 13 at an event in Little Rock.

According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, Rutledge hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards where Fort Smith police officer Robin Gaines along with Hot Springs officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore were recognized as 2022 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.

Gaines intervened in a domestic violence dispute where he was seriously injured.

In October 2021, Gaines responded to a domestic disturbance call where a man was beating his son with a brick. Gaines shot and killed the man after the man charged and stabbed Gaines in the neck.

Gaines received the Fort Smith Spirit of Service Award in March.

Parrott and Moore were recognized for stopping a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony outside the Hot Springs Convention Center.

“Officer Gaines, officer Parrott, and officer Moore’s quick reaction and bravery halted extremely dangerous situations that easily could have turned into further tragedies,” Rutledge said. “Each of these winners sacrifice so much to protect our communities. I cannot thank our law enforcement officials and their families enough for all they do on a daily basis.”