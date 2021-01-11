Fort Smith organization hosts pop-up food pantry

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Antioch for Youth and Family hosted a pop-up food pantry.

The organization handed out eight pallets of food.

Volunteer Ken Upchick said the weeks immediately following the holiday season always bring greater need than normal, but with the pandemic, it has been even more pronounced.

“We’re taking care of 5,000 people a week. The problem we have now is the next round of USDA food doesn’t come out until February 1. So we have an entire black month right now of high need because of the Christmas holiday and Thanksgiving with no real food to give people aside from what we have from the pantry,” he said.

Antioch for Youth and Family said it has a partnership with a local food bank that lets it get food for $.19/lb. Every donation of a dollar or more feeds a family of five.

