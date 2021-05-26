Fort Smith organizations join forces to help veterans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two organizations have come together to give Fort Smith veterans peace of mind.

Next Step Homeless Services and St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church hosted the Veteran Stand Down Community Services event at the church.

Veterans were welcomed with services of all types like haircuts, counseling services, rental assistance and free food.

Sharron Chapman executive director of Next Step Homeless Services said “We’re so excited to have the opportunity to meet these veterans, bring services to them because so many of them don’t want to ask for services for themselves.”

Michael Briggs, director at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church said “We love our veterans and so anything we can do to help the veterans in our community, we want to be a part of it.”

COVID-19 vaccinations were also offered during today’s event.

Veterans in need can grab food, clothing or other services at the church’s veteran food pantry at 2701 Old Greenwood Road.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers