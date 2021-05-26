Fort Smith organizations join forces to help veterans

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two organizations have come together to give Fort Smith veterans peace of mind.

Next Step Homeless Services and St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church hosted the Veteran Stand Down Community Services event at the church.

Veterans were welcomed with services of all types like haircuts, counseling services, rental assistance and free food.

Sharron Chapman executive director of Next Step Homeless Services said “We’re so excited to have the opportunity to meet these veterans, bring services to them because so many of them don’t want to ask for services for themselves.”

Michael Briggs, director at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church said “We love our veterans and so anything we can do to help the veterans in our community, we want to be a part of it.”

COVID-19 vaccinations were also offered during today’s event.

Veterans in need can grab food, clothing or other services at the church’s veteran food pantry at 2701 Old Greenwood Road.

It’s open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.