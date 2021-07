FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A park is up for auction next month.

The Park at West End in Fort Smith, which features a railcar diner and a carousel, will go on sale on August 12.

The auction includes everything in the park including the well known Ferris wheel.

It’s unknown how much the property will sell for, but since the early 2000s more than $1,000,000 have been invested in the park.