FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Russian invasion hits a little closer to home for a River Valley pastor.

Pastor Steven Kurtz taught at an international school in Croatia where he made connections with many Ukrainian students.

Kurtz says he’s offered them support and has tried to keep in touch during these tough times.

He says he still has several students in Ukraine.

“I can’t believe this is happening in Europe again, without any justifiable cause,” said Kurtz, Pastor at the Central Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. “Some of them who are in areas that are not under attack have already started receiving internally displaced people and putting them up into their own homes.”

Kurtz continued, saying he invites people of all faiths to pray for Ukraine.