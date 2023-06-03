FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With heavy rains moving through the River Valley, the City of Fort Smith Police are asking those planning to travel through the city to avoid driving into flooded areas, especially when barricades are present.

According to a news release from FSPD, they ask those planning to travel in flood-prone areas to consider alternate routes. These areas are where FSPD receives the most calls: