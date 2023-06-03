FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With heavy rains moving through the River Valley, the City of Fort Smith Police are asking those planning to travel through the city to avoid driving into flooded areas, especially when barricades are present.
According to a news release from FSPD, they ask those planning to travel in flood-prone areas to consider alternate routes. These areas are where FSPD receives the most calls:
- Highway 271 / Texas Rd
- Highway 71 / Riley Park Drive
- Brooken Hill / Willow Brook
- South 16th / Rogers Ave
- Highway 271 / Hillside
- North D and North 10th
- North G and North 9th
- Jenny Lind / Knoxville
- North H / North 10th
- South 91st / Houston
- North 16th / North H
- North 16th / Grand Ave
- North 10th / North B
- North 9th / North E
- North O / North Greenwood Ave
- South 25th / Dodson
- Towson / South O
- Towson / Phoenix Ave
- All northbound lanes on Towson between Phoenix and Fresno
- Country Club / Old Greenwood
- Highway 45 between Planters and Burrough
- North 8th / Kelley Highway
- Cavanaugh / 28th
- Highway 45 / Savannah
- N 7 to N 8 from N E to N K
- Towson / M
- 4001 Newlon
- 2301 Towson NB outside lane
- 66th / Kinkead