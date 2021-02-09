Fort Smith Peak Innovation Center will open in August

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Graphic courtesy of Fort Smith Public Schools

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Baptist Health and Mercy Fort Smith invest in healthcare sciences programming at the Peak Innovation Center.

This world-class technical training facility will provide several career-oriented opportunities for students in the area.

The two hospitals announce they are gifting a combined $1 million to help students succeed in the growing fields of healthcare services.

“There’s a shortage nationally,” Mercy Hospital Fort Smith President Ryan Gehrig said. “We have great talent right here in the River Valley. We saw this as a very innovative, forward-thinking concept that we want to be a part of that can help be part of the solution in solving that problem.”

“We want to be able to provide a state of the art high tech environment that mimics the workplace and this gift enables us to do that,” said Dr. Gary Udouj, Career Education and District Innovation director.

Fort Smith’s Peak Innovation Center is expected to open this August.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers