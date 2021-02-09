Fort Smith Peak Innovation Center will open in August

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Baptist Health and Mercy Fort Smith invest in healthcare sciences programming at the Peak Innovation Center.

This world-class technical training facility will provide several career-oriented opportunities for students in the area.

The two hospitals announce they are gifting a combined $1 million to help students succeed in the growing fields of healthcare services.

“There’s a shortage nationally,” Mercy Hospital Fort Smith President Ryan Gehrig said. “We have great talent right here in the River Valley. We saw this as a very innovative, forward-thinking concept that we want to be a part of that can help be part of the solution in solving that problem.”

“We want to be able to provide a state of the art high tech environment that mimics the workplace and this gift enables us to do that,” said Dr. Gary Udouj, Career Education and District Innovation director.

Fort Smith’s Peak Innovation Center is expected to open this August.