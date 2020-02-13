Fort Smith police announce death of retired K9 officer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Fort Smith Police Department announced the death of a retired K9 officer, Chico, on Facebook on Thursday.

His end of watch was on February 12, 2020, following a career that included 1,293 arrests and seizures of 126 vehicles, 108 firearms, and more than $647,000 in cash, police say.

Chico worked in narcotics with his partner, Cpl. Cody Elliott.

The K9 officially began working for the department in May 2012, and he retired in September 2018. He lived out his remaining days with his partner, Cpl. Elliott.

The department extended its thoughts to the Elliotts as they grieve the loss of their family member.