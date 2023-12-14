FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrest four suspects in a robbery case involving a 17-year-old victim on September 9.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, detectives were able to get warrants for Rebecca Truong, 18, Jaibrannin Campbell, 21, Selena Holmes, 18, and Karine Coffman, 18, following and investigation.

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

The four are accused of luring the victim to a secluded location and forcibly taking his personal belongings, including clothes, phone, wallet and shoes.

Police say the victim was left at the scene unconscious and was eventually able to seek help at a nearby business.

The four suspects have since been arrested and charged with one count each of robbery, a class B felony.

According to police, more information may be released when available and appropriate.