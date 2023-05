FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrested a 15-year-old boy after a SWAT operation in the 9800 block of Mayo Drive on May 4 in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred in Barling on December 12, 2022.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing with more information to come at an appropriate time.

