Fort Smith police arrest man for murder

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested for first-degree murder on Thursday night in Fort Smith.

On May 21, Fort Smith Police responded to the area of N. 12th and G Street regarding a possible deceased subject. The body of a male victim was located inside a residence.

Christopher Duren, 38, was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation. Duren was arrested for first-degree murder and taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time to ensure proper notification has been made to the family.

The investigation is ongoing.