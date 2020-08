FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Oklahoma was arrested for second-degree sexual assault at Parrot Island Waterpark over the weekend.

Rodney Cottrell was at Parrot Island Waterpark on August 8.

According to an incident narrative, Cottrell was seen staring at female staff while in the park and accused of inappropriate actions toward other customers.

Cottrell is currently being held without bond in the Sebastian County Jail.