FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police arrested a man believed to be involved in a shooting.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Police Department, 40-year-old Charles Stewart came out on his own after a 4-hour standoff with police and SWAT teams Saturday night.

Stewart is suspected of shooting someone earlier that day.

We’re told the victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Stewart is being held in the Sebastian County Jail without bond.