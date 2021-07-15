Fort Smith police arrest man in connection with death on Raleigh Street

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of Herbert Brown Jr.

According to Fort Smith police, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Branford Lewis. Lewis is facing charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say Lewis was arrested on July 10 on unrelated charges.

According to Fort Smith police, Brown, 40, was found dead July 9 in the driver’s seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds in the 900 block of Raleigh Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case should call 479-709-5100.

