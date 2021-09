FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police have a arrested a suspect involved with a shooting near Harry E. Kelley Park around 7:13 p.m.

According to a tweet from Fort Smith police, the female victim in the shooting is stable.

BREAKING: Shooting occurred near Harry E. Kelley Park approx 7:13 PM. Female victim is stable. Male suspect is in custody. Police and Fire are on scene. Search is underway for one potential male victim. More info to come. — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) September 28, 2021

One male suspect is in custody, according to police. A search is underway for one potential male victim.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA/Fox24 for more information.