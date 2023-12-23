FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police have arrested a man accused on a terroristic act charge, according to a news release.

FSPD says they were patrolling the area of North 11th Street and Garrison Avenue around 2 a.m. on Saturday and observed a disturbance involving several people in a parking lot.

Brandon Espinoza, 25, was identified by FSPD driving a black Ford F-250 and firing a gun in the air before trying to flee the scene.

Officers pulled Espinoza over and arrested him without incident, according to the release.

FSPD searched the vehicle and found a Glock 9mm handgun and found a spent shell casing at the scene, linking Espinoza to the firing of the gun.

Further investigation and sobriety tests on the scene revealed signs that Espinoza was intoxicated, the release said.

FSPD says that Espinoza failed to comply with drug test procedures and was charged with a DWI, refusal to submit to a breath or chemical test and terroristic act.

Espinoza’s booking says that no bond has been set and his court date is scheduled for Dec. 28.