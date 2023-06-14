FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith Police Department officer has turned himself in for disorderly conduct and second degree terroristic threatening, according to a statement.

Chris George was issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant on June 14 after an investigation opened from terroristic threats on May 29. George was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending on the outcome of the investigation.

The Greenwood Prosecuting Attorney, Daniel Shue, issued the warrant and George turned himself in to Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

“With the criminal investigation completed, George will remain on leave until an internal investigation has been completed and due process per Civil Service rules is afforded him,” the statement says.

