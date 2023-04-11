FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrested one of its probationary officers for domestic assault in the third degree on a family or household member.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, probationary police officer Ashton Ligon was arrested on April 11 following an investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

The release says at the time of his arrest, Ligon was on paid administrative leave stemming from allegations of other serious misconduct unrelated to the arrest and had previously surrendered all police identification and weapons.

According to the release, Ligon’s employment has been terminated by the department.