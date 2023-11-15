SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department arrested a registered sex offender earlier this week for drug possession.

According to a release from FSPD, Xavier Haynes, 47, was arrested on Nov. 13 for possessing “a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics.”

Haynes, a sex offender from Oklahoma, was apprehended with 5.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.1 ounces of cocaine and various THC products.

Haynes is accused of trafficking a Schedule I/II controlled substance and a parole violation. He’s currently being held at the Sebatian County Adult Detention Center.