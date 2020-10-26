Fort Smith Police arrest shooting suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police received multiple gunshot-related calls around Wirsing Ave. Saturday.

Officers found shell casings at the reported areas and were able to use surveillance systems to identify two vehicles involved in the incidents, a black Chevrolet Tahoe and a small silver passenger car.

Upon further investigation, police identified Darren Jones as the driver of the Tahoe.

Jones was arrested on the east side of town. The vehicle, gun, ammo and several narcotic-related items were also located.

The investigation is still active. Officials urge anyone with information about this crime to contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5116.

“We would like to thank our Patrol Officers, Dispatchers, and Detectives for their hard work on this case,” Aric Mitchell, FSPD’s Public Information Officer said, “We would also like to thank the citizens whose cooperation was instrumental to being able to identify these parties so quickly and make the arrest.”